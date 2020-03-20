KEA Kids News: Why Mike King started Gumboot Friday

Alize meets Mike King and asks him about Gumboot Friday. And Makiaya is at the Wild Child Fashion Show checking out some creative costumes

Gumboot Friday encourages people to wear gumboots and give a gold coin donation to help fund free counselling for kids.

Comedian Mike King started Gumboot Friday as a fun way to talk about mental health; his goal is to raise $5 million through the initiative.

Aliz'e Rasmussin, 11 years old from Linwood Primary School, meets Mike and asks him about Gumboot Friday and why counselling is so important.

KEA KIDS NEWS Aliz'e Rasmussin interviews Mike King about Gumboot Friday.

READ MORE:

* KEA Kids News: Workshop's search for young rookie reporters

* KEA Kids News: How to move an alligator across the North Island

* KEA Kids News: So dry in the North, but so wet in the South

* More young people are reaching out for mental health help, Mike King say

Also in this news bulletin, Makiaya Bishop, 11 years old from Westland High School, is at the Wild Child Fashion Show in Hokitika checking out some creative costumes.

If you know an aspiring young reporter or have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.

KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins will screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA until July 2020.