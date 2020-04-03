KEA Kids News: How families around the world adapt to life in lockdown

How families in the US, Italy, and Great Barrier Island are dealing with being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Plus an explanation of how the virus spreads like a meme.

The coronavirus is like an internet meme that starts to gets less funny the more you see it. Watch this edition of KEA Kids News with any young people in your bubble to learn why.

You'll also hear the stories from children around the world in lockdown. Visit their homes without leaving yours to see how they're getting through the long, lonely days.

Sisters Alessia and Chiara Curlotti have been in lockdown in their home in Medicina, Italy for five weeks! Italy has been badly impacted by coronavirus, so the girls' lockdown probably won't finish until the end of April.

KEA KIDS NEWS Alessia and Chiara Curlotti are stuck at home in Italy.

The Curlottis are lucky have a garden (including a trampoline). Many Italians don't have a backyard to play in.

Italians have taken to saying the phrase, "Andrà tutto bene" which means, "Everything will be OK", or "Don't give up" as a way to show unity and express hope.

KEA KIDS NEWS Alessia and Chiara Curlotti's hopeful rainbow message.

Closer to home, 10-year-old Terri Hunsdale's dad Tom was forced to sleep in his van overnight in order to snag the last place on the Auckland to Great Barrier Island ferry. If he hadn't turned up the evening before, Tom may have been stuck on the North Island and away from Terri for at least a month.

KEA KIDS NEWS Terri and Tom Hunsdale on Great Barrier Island.

Over in Los Angeles, USA, 13-year-old Grace Vowles says that car parks near beaches have been closed because people were still going out to sunbathe and swim.

Grace misses her seeing her friends, and though she loves her family it can be a lot to be stuck with them all day, every day.

At least the weather's nice!

KEA KIDS NEWS KEA Kids News Reporter Grace Vowles in Los Angeles.

