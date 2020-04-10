KEA Kids News: Turning 10-years-old under coronavirus lockdown

Estelle celebrates her 10th Birthday with her family during lockdown and the Rutherford kids plant tree seeds on their farm in this edition of KEA Kids News.

Estelle Glass Cooney, 10, always has a party for her birthday but this year she's celebrating it in lockdown.

She won't be able to see her friends and family on her special day but that hasn't stopped her from having fun at home. With the help of a cake, video chats, and a happy family, see how Estelle turns 10-years-old in isolation, in this week's KEA Kids News video bulletin above.

SUPPLIED It quite a different birthday celebration this year. Estelle Glass Cooney turns 10 in lockdown.

If you're celebrating a birthday during lockdown or about to, here's a happy birthday wish to you.

SUPPLIED The Rutherford kids give Mother Nature a helping hand by collecting and planting seeds from native trees.

Also in this episode, we explore how kids are using the shutdown to make our planet healthier. The Rutherford children are collecting seeds and growing native plants on their farm.

Watch how Alby, 9, Charlie, 7, Rupert, 6 and Daphne, 4 are giving nature a helping hand as they stand by each other in this unusual time.

