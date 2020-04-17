KEA Kids News: Marist College student 'scared' after hearing about coronavirus cluster

In this episode of Kea Kids News, Marist College student Maren Brighouse gives an exclusive interview about the biggest cluster of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand. And siblings Charlotte and Earl Jaspers share what it's like living in a lockdown bubble on a farm.

A student who attends the Auckland school at the centre of the largest cluster of coronavirus cases in New Zealand said she was scared when she first found out about it.

In this Kea Kids News bulletin, Harry Calder, 10, of Willow Park School talks to Marist College student Maren Brighouse.

She gives an exclusive interview about how she found out about the cluster of coronavirus cases at her school via an online group chat.

"When I first heard about this going on at my school, I was scared," she said. However, she was reassured not to worry too much, and was receiving daily emails from school and updates from the Ministry of Health.

KEA KIDS NEWS Marist College student Maren Brighouse.

Also in this bulletin, siblings Charlotte (8) and Earl Jaspers (5) share what it's like living in a lockdown bubble on a farm in Martinborough.

KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins will screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA until July 2020.