KEA Kids News: Why penguin poo visible from space makes scientists excited

Our kids reporters learn more about the very cool recent discovery that penguins originally came from Aotearoa and Australia. We also report from ParkRun in Auckland, to find out why it's so popular here.

Cool news! Penguins are as Kiwi as pavlova and jandals!

For years scientists thought penguins originated in Antarctica, but new research suggests they first evolved in the cold coastal regions of Aotearoa and Australia about 22 million years ago.

Kid reporter Houston Ramea, 9, talks to one of the scientists behind the discovery about what it means, and why big penguin poo stains seen from space can be good news for our newly-minted locals.

KEA Kids News/Supplied Houston Ramea, 9, reports on Kiwi penguins.

Also in this episode, Mahia Stead, 9, reports on why every Saturday morning (when Covid-19 alert levels allow), at parks all around the world, thousands of people line up for the 5km ParkRun.

