KEA Kids News: Auckland Art Gallery opens its largest art show ever, Toi Tū Toi Ora, a celebration of contemporary Māori art

In this episode we visit Auckland Art Gallery's largest ever art show Toi Tū Toi Ora and hear the heartwarming story behind a young boy's passion for ballet and how its led him to be part of a production by NZ's renowned ballet company.

The Auckland Art Gallery has opened its largest ever exhibition, Toi Tū Toi Ora.

A celebration of contemporary Māori art from the past 70 years, the 300-plus pieces of art on display also make it the most significant exhibition of Māori art the country has seen in nearly 20 years.

There are “lots of things for all of us to see and celebrate in the show”, Māori art curator Nigel Borell tells KEA Kids News reporter Hemi Martinengo, 10, of Newton Central School, including paintings, sculptures, light displays and a piece best viewed through a VR headset.

Watch the video above as Hemi takes a tour of the exhibition and discovers the inspiration behind some of the artists’ work.

READ MORE:

* KEA Kids News: 'Toughen Up' - Rapper Randa's emotion-positive music video

* KEA Kids News: Frequently robbed dairy tries new approach with shoplifters – kindness

* KEA Kids News: How to turn your love of gaming into a career

* KEA Kids News: See Team New Zealand's new boat in action



KEA Kids News/Supplied A neon light installation is just one of the more than 300 pieces of art on display at Auckland Art Gallery’s latest exhibition.

Also in this episode, we hear the heartwarming story behind how a young boy found his passion for ballet and how it’s led him to be part of a production by the renowned Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Funded by NZ On Air, KEA Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at 7-11 year olds as a way to get them involved in news and current affairs, our talented young reporters from around the country bring their peers news stories and issues from here and abroad, twice a week.

If you have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.

KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.