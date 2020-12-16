KEA Kids News: Aotearoa's best southern cheese roll is made by a North Islander

KEA Kids News discovers the secret behind New Zealand's best cheese rolls and toasties, and visits the Raptor Trust in Timaru.

Hungry Hobos cafe in Dunedin has won the award for not only the country’s best cheese rolls but the best cheese toasties too. We sent KEA Kids News to learn the secrets of their cheesy success.

Cheese rolls are a southern delicacy but cafe owner Romeo Dowling-Mitchell confesses he is actually from the North Island.

Jeantine Dixon, 11, from North East Valley Normal School, took a few mates to taste test Dowling-Mitchell’s creations. The reviews were a resounding “yum”. Watch the video above.

KEA Kids News is a twice-weekly video bulletin featuring young Kiwis telling news like only kids can. It is a creative, quirky and clever take on New Zealand news.

In this episode we also visit the New Zealand Raptor Trust in Timaru, where injured birds of prey get nursed back to health.

KEA Kids News/Supplied The best cheese roll in New Zealand.

