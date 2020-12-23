KEA Kids News: Legendary warplane fires up its engine for the first time in 73 years

After Covid-19 separated them for a year, two sisters finally reunite with their family in an emotional reunion. Plus, we witness a legendary Spitfire WWII fighter fire up its engine for the first time in 73 years.

After 20 years of restoration, engineers at an Auckland Aerodrome have fired up a legendary Spitfire warplane.

Warren Denholm’s been restoring the World War II British fighter aircraft since it first arrived in New Zealand. He says being able to finally start the engine for the first time in 73 years is “super special”.

While it’s the first of many tests before the aircraft can take to the sky, it’s one step closer to joining the small number still able to fly.

In the video above KEA Kids News reporter Liam Colenso, 10, of Beachlands School is there to see how the first test goes, and find out why it’s taken so long to get the Spitfire up and running.

KEA Kids News/Supplied Warren Denholm in the cockpit of the Spitfire, ready to test out the plane’s engine.

Also in this episode we meet Paige and Ella Hughes who, due to Covid-19, have been separated from their parents in Australia for almost a year. We find out how they’ve coped without having their family nearby and see the heartwarming moment they’re finally reunited.

Funded by NZ On Air, KEA Kids News is made for kids, by kids. It aims to get children involved in news and current affairs. Twice a week our talented young reporters from across the country share stories and issues from around Aotearoa and the world.

