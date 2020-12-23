KEA Kids News: Watch teen sisters finally reunite with parents after Covid separated them for a year

After Covid-19 separated them for a year, two sisters finally reunite with their family in an emotional reunion. Plus, we witness a legendary Spitfire WWII fighter fire up its engine for the first time in 73 years.

Two teen sisters have finally been able to reunite with their parents in Australia, after Covid-19 separated them for almost 12 months.

When Paige, 15, and Ella Hughes, 13, farewelled their family in early January, little did they know it would be almost a year until they could hug their parents again.

Paige and Ella study and board at St Peter’s School in Cambridge and normally fly home to Australia’s Northern Territory during term breaks, but this year border closures meant this wasn’t possible.

“Sometimes I just get sad and want a hug from my parents, but they’re not there,” Ella tells her schoolmate and KEA Kids News reporter Lachie Wallace, 11.

“It’s been very hard, I miss them a lot,” Paige adds.

In the video above, Paige and Ella share how they've coped with being away from their family for so long, and we see their emotional reunion with their parents Jason and Angela, plus the moment they surprise their younger sister at school.

KEA Kids News/Supplied Paige and Ella Hughes have an emotional reunion with their mum Angela, who they haven’t seen since January, due to Covid-19.

Also in this episode we head to an Auckland aerodrome to see a legendary Spitfire WWII fighter plane fire up its engine for the first time in 73 years.

