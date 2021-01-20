KEA Kids News: Native birds back after school's rat trapping programme

In this episode of KEA Kids, we visit a school that takes a hands-on approach to protecting native birds and investigate why paddling waka is booming in popularity.

At Burnside School in Christchurch, the kids have taken a hands-on approach to protecting native birds.

Realising that rodents have forced out the birds, the kids have embarked on a programme of building their own rat traps.

Together with the help of some high-tech traps, their mission has succeeded, and the children are excited to report the return of bellbirds and kererū.

In the video above, KEA Kids News reporter Kate Francis, 9, from Isleworth Primary School, looks at what the children are doing and how their traps are helping safeguard native birdlife for future generations.

Also in this episode, we visit a waka ama club in Waikato where the popularity of the sport is surging.

