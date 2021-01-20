KEA Kids News: Waka ama so popular with young people that one club runs out of boats

In this episode of KEA Kids, we visit a school that takes a hands-on approach to protecting native birds and investigate why paddling waka is booming in popularity.

As New Zealand’s national Waka Ama Championships get under way, KEA Kids News visits the Te Toki club in Waikato where popularity of the sport is surging.

Young paddlers are being sent to other clubs as Te Toki struggles to supply enough waka of its own.

In the video above, KEA Kids News reporter Rohan Austin, 11, from Hamilton East School, jumps on board to see why so many kids are taking up – and loving – the sport.

Kea Kids News/Supplied We visit the Te Toki club in Waikato, where the popularity of waka paddling is surging.

Also in this episode, we visit a school in Christchurch where children are building rat traps to safeguard native birdlife.

KEA Kids News is made by kids for kids, aiming to get them excited and involved in news and current affairs. Funded by NZ On Air, our young reporters bring their peers stories news and issues from around Aotearoa and the world, twice a week.

If you have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.

KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.