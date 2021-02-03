KEA Kids News: Around the world virtually - with the right snack

In this episode we visit a school where kids are using a new virtual programme to get fit and travel the world virtually, plus we meet Panatahi, the magnetic frontman for the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 videos.

We can’t travel the world right now, but there are still ways to explore and keep moving.

Watch the KEA Kids News video above and you can visit Invercargill Middle School, where students are using a new programme called Virtual Adventure to get fit and travel the world - virtually.

The kids build their own avatars which travel the globe, but to reach their destination they have to achieve targets - like staying active, drinking water, eating fruit and vegetables and getting a good night’s sleep.

The Virtual Adventure programme even rewards spending less time in front of a screen.

KEA Kids News/Supplied This is one way to travel around the world.

KEA Kids News/Supplied The active kids of Invercargill Middle School.

Also in this episode, we meet Panatahi, the young star of the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Health videos.

KEA Kids News is made by kids for kids, aiming to get them excited and involved in news and current affairs. Funded by NZ On Air, our young reporters bring their peers stories news and issues from around Aotearoa and the world, twice a week.

If you have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.