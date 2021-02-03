KEA Kids News: Meet Panatahi, eight-year-old star of Covid-19 safety videos

In this episode we visit a school where kids are using a new virtual programme to get fit and travel the world virtually, plus we meet Panatahi, the magnetic frontman for the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 videos.

Eight-year-old John Jnr Panatahi Firmin (or just Panatahi for abbreviation's sake) has been showcasing his charming presentation skill as the star of the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 health videos

Panatahi has promoted the use of QR codes, social distancing, and being careful with coughs and sneezes to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In the KEA Kids News video above, we join Panatahi as he and his dad go eel fishing near their home in Whanganui.

Panatahi was discovered because of his own YouTube videos, where he and his family have promoted living off the land.

KEA KIDS NEWS/Supplied John Jnr Panatahi Firmin stars in Covid-19 safety videos.

KEA Kids News/Supplied Panatahi in a Ministry of Health Covid-19 video.

Also in this episode, we visit an Invercargill school where kids are using a new virtual programme to get fit and travel the world - virtually.

