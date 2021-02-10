KEA Kids News: Groundbreaking lawyer first to wear a mataora

In this episode we meet the first lawyer to wear a mataora, and visit Kawhia to see a summer camp for Māori kids.

Tumanako Silveira is the first Māori lawyer to work in a courtroom with a mataora (traditional facial tattoo for men).

Silveira is proud to wear the design passed down from his ancestors and in the above video explains why he wanted the mataora and what it means.

In this episode of KEA Kids News, Stevie Makiha of Westbrook Primary School puts the big questions to Silveira including, “Did it hurt?”

The 10-year-old gets her own moko kauae design with the help of artist Hori Te Tai, and she learns how a tattoo gun works.

KEA KIDS NEWS/Supplied Tumanako Silveira is the first Māori lawyer with a mataora. He tells Stevie Makiha what it was like to have it made.

KEA Kids News/Supplied Lawyer Tumanako Silveira and KEA Kids News reporter Stevie Makiha.

Also in this episode, we check out a summer camp for tamariki that aims to build self-confidence and resilience through having fun and learning traditional Maori crafts.

KEA KIDS NEWS/Supplied It's kids teaching kids at this summer holiday camp with a difference in Kawhia.

KEA Kids News is made by kids for kids, aiming to get them excited and involved in news and current affairs. Funded by NZ On Air, our young reporters bring their peers stories, news and issues from around Aotearoa and the world, twice a week.

If you have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.