Kea Kids News: Inside the world of competitive barbecuing

We get a taste of competitive barbecuing and find out what it's like to ski if you have limited or no vision.

When you're born into a BBQ family you practise cooking meat, not kicking balls.

At least that’s the case in Jared MacDonald’s family, whose “non-contact” sport of choice is competitive barbecuing.

The rules of the game? Contestants must cook their choice of meat to perfection and deliver it on time to the judges. The meat is then judged on its taste, texture and presentation.

Watch the video above as Kea Kids News reporter Charlotte McIntyre, 8, of Waimauku School gets a taste of the competitive world of barbecuing at the national competition in Auckland. And see how one innovative contestant has transformed a simple barbecue into the Tankasaurus, a barbecue made to look like an army tank.

Kea Kids News/Supplied At the national barbecuing competition, meat is judged on its taste, texture and presentation.

Also in this episode, we head to the snow with Blind Sport NZ where kids with vision impairments are giving skiing and snowboarding a go. We learn how instructors work to keep things fun and safe and find out what its like to carve it up on the snow if you have limited or no vision.

KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air and aims to get young New Zealanders keen on news and current affairs. Our reporters are aged 7 to 11 years old and present two bulletins each week exploring stories and issues from across Aotearoa.

If you have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.

KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.