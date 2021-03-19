Kea Kids News: Visually impaired kids given chance to shred the slopes for the first time

We get a taste of competitive barbecuing and find out what it's like to ski if you have limited or no vision.

Not being able to see is no barrier for these kids, who are trying out a number of sports including skiing and snowboarding.

Blind Sport NZ is an eight-week programme for visually impaired youth between the ages of 5 and 21, which aims to make sports accessible to everyone. Kea Kids News reporter Matt Lim, 10, of Meadowbank Primary School went to Snowplanet with Blind Sport NZ to join a group taking skiing and snowboarding lessons, some for the first time.

“I think it’s really important because it gives kids like me the chance to do sports they love that they can’t maybe do now because of their eyesight or try something new that they’ve never done,” Riley Dexter, 13, of Botany Downs Secondary School tells Matt.

Watch the video above to learn how the instructors keep things fun and safe, and find out what its like to carve it up on the snow if you have limited or no vision.

Kea Kids News/Supplied Riley Dexter, who has limited vision, tries snowboarding for the first time as part of the Blind Sport NZ programme.

Also in this episode we head to the Kumeu Hotrod Show in Auckland to discover the world of competitive barbecuing.

