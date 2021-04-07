KEA Kids News: Exploring the history behind New Zealand's first scientists

Where do Olympians keep their gold medals? We bring you the news you didn't hear from NZ's biggest sports awards and we explore the history behind Aotearoa's first scientists.

A new web-series is exploring the history behind Aotearoa’s earliest scientists with the aim to inspire Pasifika youth to get involved in the future of science and technology.

Developed by Sir Ian Taylor, Mātauranga aims to “show tamariki how awesome it is to be Pasifika”.

“With this website we’ve released they’ll get to understand that innovation is in their DNA, it’s who they are and all these high-tech jobs ... are within their reach, and they can make a big difference.”

Watch the video above as Pasifika students tell KEA Kids News reporter Aniesta Langi, 11, of Papakura Intermediate School why they find it “inspiring” learning about their ancestors and hear how the flight of a cuckoo bird was the spark that led to where the people of the Pacific are today.

KEA Kids News/Supplied A new web-series, Matauranga, is exploring the history behind Aotearoa’s first scientists.

Also in this episode, we head to the Halberg Awards to bring you all the news you didn’t hear about, including where Olympic gold medallists keep their medals and the story behind the nicknames of some of the country’s top sports stars.

