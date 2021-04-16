KEA Kids News: Wellington Phoenix striker living every kid's footballing dream

This week our KEA Kids News reporters talk to Wellington Phoenix footballer Ben Waine and discover some quirky new sports at New Zealand's Rural Games.

Wellington Phoenix striker Ben Waine is living every Kiwi kid’s footballing dream each week.

The 19-year-old striker is the club's youngest ever goal-scorer, but tells KEA Kids News reporter Finn Emmett, 11, he never actually practices his goal celebrations, despite banging in a few for the team.

KEA KIDS NEWS KEA Kids News talks to Wellington Phoenix striker Ben Waine.

Not to let an opportunity go to waste, Finn teaches him a special KEA Kids News celebration to perform after his next goal.

Also in this episode, we head to New Zealand’s Rural Games to discover more about some quirky sports.

KEA Kids News is made for kids by kids, with the aim to get them feeling involved and excited about news and current affairs. Funded by NZ On Air, our talented young reporters bring their peers stories and issues from across the country and the world, twice a week.

KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.

If you have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.