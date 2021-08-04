Kea Kids News: Swapping paint for car lights to create a first-of-its-kind artwork

Renowned artist Otis Frizzell and racing driver Greg Murphy teamed up to create a giant piece of light art. Kea Kids News gets a first-hand look at how it was done.

Pulling it off in just the nick of time, artist Otis Frizzell and racing driver Greg Murphy teamed up to paint a giant piece of art with car lights, a first of its kind.

To create the artwork, which was used for a car commercial, Frizzell gave instructions to Murphy to drive to a specific pattern on the road. A long exposure camera then captured the red and white lights of the vehicle to create the enormous final picture, which was the size of a rugby field.

“We nearly didn’t do it because it was so dark and so rainy, that all of my work nearly almost got washed off the carpark,” Frizzell explained to Kea Kids News reporter Eric Duarte, 12, from Mt Roskill School.

“We just finished in time and just managed to get it.”

Kea Kids News/Supplied The giant painting by Otis Frizzell and Greg Murphy created by car lights, the size of three rugby fields.

Watch the video above as the renowned artist shows Kea Kids News how he and Murphy were able to pull off the project and gives Eric and his friends a chance to create their own pieces of light art.

Also in Kea Kids News today, we meet the Plunkett family from Blenheim, who share the incredible lengths they went to to save their farm animals from flood waters in July.

