Kea Kids News: A turkey in a kayak, chooks in a bin — one family's efforts to save their animals from floods

When flood waters threatened the Plunkett's farm animals, they had to get creative to move them quickly out of harm's way.

Just weeks ago the small creek running through the Plunkett family’s property rose so high it flooded the entire farm.

The family lives in Blenheim, one of the South Island towns which suffered severe flooding in July that saw hundreds of people evacuated.

When the floods hit the Plunkett's farm, a number of their animals were at risk of drowning, and the family had to get creative to save them all.

Chickens were put into plastic bins and floated to safety; Lily Plunkett, 14, hopped into a kayak with her dad to rescue the turkey “who had fallen asleep on the fence post and got stranded there”. Watch the Kea Kids News video above as reporter Gabriel Hislop, 11, of Bohally Intermediate School, shows us the crazy rescues.

Kea Kids News/Supplied The Plunketts kayak across their farm, that is underwater after severe flooding in July.

The Plunketts shared videos of their animal rescue mission on TikTok, which have racked up thousands of views.

Also in Kea Kids News today, we hear about the first-of-its-kind piece of artwork created by renowned artist Otis Frizzell and racing driver Greg Murphy that sees paint swapped for car lights.

