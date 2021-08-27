Kea Kids News: Mt Eden household fights council to keep 300 pet rabbits

Time is up for Elaine and Dylan as they fight to keep their 300 pet rabbits on their property. Will she find homes for the rabbits?

Elaine Cowlin shares her house in Mt Eden with 300 rabbits, but the Auckland council wants her to get rid of most of them, saying she needs to get their numbers down to 16.

“They're free spirits, and they like to do what they want to do," Cowlin says of her rabbits.

Kea Kids News reporter Willow Addison, 7, visits the Mt Eden home to speak with Cowlin and meet the rabbits.

Luke Nola and Friends/Stuff Elaine Cowlin shares her house in Mt Eden with 300 rabbits, but the Auckland council wants her to get rid of most of them.

Cowlin wanted her home to be like a community, where people can come to admire the rabbits and appreciate a bit of nature in the middle of the city.

But complaints from her neighbours got the attention of the Auckland city council. Paul Cowling from city council says neighbours were concerned about the nuisance the rabbits were causing.

"Rabbits escaping, rabbits getting onto the road, dogs chasing the rabbits, lots of people coming to see the place as though it was a zoo, and of course... there's lots of smell," Cowling says.

Luke Nola and Friends/Stuff Complaints from the neighbours got the attention of the Auckland city council.

Time is up for Cowlin as she fights to keep the pet rabbits on the property, and she has a message for the city council, “I know that what we’re doing is right, and they’ve got to see it from our point of view”.

Also on Kea Kids News today, 200 College Street Normal school students came up with their own ideas and inventions to help deal with a vast range of global problems ranging from world hunger to local teenage crime.

