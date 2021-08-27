Kea Kids News: Palmerston North students looking to fix global problems with their inventions

200 College Street Normal school students came up with their own ideas and inventions to help deal with a vast range of global problems.

Two hundred College Street Normal school students came up with their own ideas and inventions to help deal with a vast range of global problems ranging from world hunger to local teenage crime.

Kea Kids News reporter Kevin Kang, 11, visits the College Street Normal school’s Innovation Expo to check out some inventions.

From vegetable growing kits with everything you’ll need to grow your own food, to survival packs and water filtration systems.

Kea Kids News/Stuff Palmerston North Students looking to fix global problems with their inventions at the College Street Normal school Innovation Expo.

There’s even an invention to distract annoying little brothers, watch the Kea Kids video above to find out more.

Also on Kea Kids News today, Elaine Cowlin shares her house with 300 rabbits, but the Auckland council wants her to get rid of most of them, and time is running out.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.