Kea Kids News: Robots who can dance and parkour like a professional
It's tricky enough to create a robot, but what about a robot that can dance like a skilled performer or climb up obstacles with the technique of an experienced parkour practitioner?
Some of US-based robotics and engineering design company Boston Dynamics' latest automatons have been able to execute absolutely amazing, human-like parkour moves.
How do they work, and what does it mean for robo-tech?
Watch Massey University robotics expert Chris Chitty, AKA Dr Robotech tell 11-year-old Kea Kids News reporters Thomas and William Howden from Kings School all about these dancing devices in the video above.
Also on Kea Kids News today, we meet the authors of some award-winning stories that feature jokes and monsters at the NZ Book Awards for Children & Young Adults.
Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.
Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.