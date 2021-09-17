Kea Kids News: An American poi star on TikTok is getting a lot of love from Kiwi fans

Jared Aldrich is a master with poi, and he's turned his talents into must-watch TikToks. He's never been to Aotearoa but his Kiwi fan base would give him a warm welcome.

Poi dancing is a traditional Maori dance in which a ball is swung rhythmically on a string.

Jared Aldrich is a master with poi, and he's turned his talents into must-watch TikToks.

He's never been to Aotearoa but his Kiwi fan base would give him a warm welcome.

Jared has been showing off his poi skills to his 30,000 followers, gathering over 150,000 likes.

KEA Kids News/SUPPLIED Jared Aldrich is a master with poi, and he's turned his talents into must-watch TikToks.

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: New video game features wahine Māori

* Kea Kids News: UK-born TikTok star discovers his Māori heritage

* Kea Kids News: Versatile bears show off amazing looks during Covid-19 lockdown



Also on Kea Kids news today, Auckland schoolgirl and rising star poet Kyllah Iosua scooped a major prize at the E Te Whānau poetry competition, winning the 18 and under section – on her 12th birthday.

Luke Nola and Friends Auckland schoolgirl and rising star poet Kyllah Iosua scooped a major prize at the E Te Whānau poetry competition, winning the 18 and under section — on her 12th birthday.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.