Kea Kids News: Puffy corn chip earns Australian teenager $20,000

Nine-year-old Kea Kids News reporter Devarsh Single shares the story of when teenager Rylee Stuart found a puffed-up Dorito in her bag of chips and put it up for sale.

When 13-year-old Rylee Stuart from Gold Coast, Australia found a puffed-up Dorito in her bag of chips, she decided to put it up for sale on eBay.

Bids for the puffed-up chip reached A$105,000, but were shut down by the auction site for food safety reasons. Doritos Australia stepped in and have awarded Rylee a A$20,000 (NZ$20,680) fund in recognition of “her bold, entrepreneurial spirit”.

Watch the Kea Kids News video above to hear why Rylee decided to put the chip up for sale, and how she plans to preserve its triangular glory.

After much experimentation Kea Kids News also found out how to create your own puffed up chip.

Also on Kea Kids News today, we find out what life in lockdown like when you live on beautiful ancestral land with your hapū.

Luke Nola and Friends Rylee Stuart with her puffed-up Dorito.

