Kea Kids News: Paralympic athletes share shot put secrets

The athletes discuss how they got into sport, what their dreams are for the future, and share secrets to their shot put technique.

KEA KIDS NEWS/Supplied Paralympic athlete Benza Tuimaseve shares his shot put technique with Kea Kids News reporter Jakob Openshaw-Clark.

Tuimaseve said he was 170 kilograms when he realised he had to do something with his life.

For him, the answer was shot put. And how did it feel to make New Zealand’s Paralympics team?

“It was almost like I had unlimited KFC in front of me.”

Also on Kea Kids news, junior newsreaders Theodore and Lachie Lane find the best and funniest Zoom fails of the recent lockdowns.

Luke Nola and Friends Making headlines for all the wrong reasons — Kea Kids News junior newsreaders find the best and funniest Zoom fails of the recent lockdowns.

