Kea Kids News: Best of lockdown Zoom fails
With Aotearoa and the rest of the world experiencing lockdowns, meetings, classrooms and weather reports are moving online via Zoom video calls.
Kea Kids News reporters Theodore, 9 and Lachie Lane,11, of Pekerau Primary School find the best video calls of the recent lockdowns.
From interrupting pets, to accidental toilet trips, here are some of the funniest Zoom fails.
READ MORE:
* Kea Kids News: Artist gets to the bottom of a sensitive tummy topic
* Kea Kids News: Disasters, monsters and jokes at the kids' book awards
* KEA Kids News: Unwanted, 'ugly' food used to feed needy families
Also on Kea Kids news, Paralympic athletes share their shot put secrets.
Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.
Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.