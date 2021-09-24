Kea Kids News: Best of lockdown Zoom fails

Making headlines for all the wrong reasons — Kea Kids News junior newsreaders find the best and funniest Zoom fails of the recent lockdowns.

With Aotearoa and the rest of the world experiencing lockdowns, meetings, classrooms and weather reports are moving online via Zoom video calls.

Kea Kids News reporters Theodore, 9 and Lachie Lane,11, of Pekerau Primary School find the best video calls of the recent lockdowns.

From interrupting pets, to accidental toilet trips, here are some of the funniest Zoom fails.

Also on Kea Kids news, Paralympic athletes share their shot put secrets.

Luke Nola and Friends Paralympic shot putters Benza Tuimaseve and Caitlin Dore are back from Tokyo competing at the top of their game. The two Paralympic champs talk to reporter Jakob Openshaw-Clark, himself born with cerebral palsy.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.

