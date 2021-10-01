Kea Kids News: Three-year-old golfer comes out swinging against the world's best

Kea Kids News meets Auckland's Bobby Best, who at the age of three has come third in an international golfing competition.

Bobby Best is king of the swing, a pro on the putter – all at the age of three.

Bobby has been hitting golf balls almost his whole life. Now the Aucklander’s golfing style has won him an amazing third place in the under-five division of an international golfing competition against more than 300 video entries from 17 countries.

Because of Auckland’s Covid-19 restrictions, Kea Kids News reporter Noah Forde, 6, from Rolleston Primary School, chats to Bobby and his dad Jymi via video call.

Jymi says his son has been playing golf for more than half his life.

Kea Kids News Auckland’s Bobby Best, aged 3, celebrates on the golf course.

“He started when he was very young, maybe when he was one and a half. He started playing golf in the first lockdown – we were watching a lot of golf on TV,” Jymi explains.

“From watching it, he started whacking stuff, so we got him some golf clubs.”

Kea Kids News Bobby, 3, practising his golf hits with his dad, Jymi Best.

But Jymi says the youngster’s talent is all his own.

“A lot of people ask me about how I’ve taught him and I haven’t taught him anything, because I don’t play golf, I just watch it. So it’s all just natural.

“He’s got so good because he just practises so much.”

During Auckland’s first lockdown in 2020, Jymi said Bobby hit about 6000 golf balls. He’s even scored a hole-in-one. To mark the achievement, Bobby’s grandpa gave him a little car to drive around in.

“He’s seen golfers win cars from holes-in-one on TV, and so his grandpa got him a car.”

Also on Kea Kids News, we head into the kitchen to meet a talented food artist who shows us some of her amazing creations with pastry and teaches us a fun way to make apple pie.

Kea Kids News Food artist Devoney Scarfe and her son Dash whip up a delicious apple pie in the kitchen.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.

