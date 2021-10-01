Kea Kids News: Food or art? In this kitchen it's both

Kea Kids News meets food artist Devoney Scarfe, who gets creative with pastry in the kitchen and shows us a fun way to make apple pie.

Everyone in Auckland is going so crazy in Covid lockdown, there are reports of them baking “people pies” – well, pies with pictures of people on the crust.

Kea Kids News reporter Benny Helu, 8, from Rutherford Primary School, is tasked with investigating these reports and to his relief finds there are no actual people in the pies. Whew!

He says Aucklanders stuck in lockdown have been inspired to get creative in the kitchen, and there’s no one more creative than a food artist.

He talks to food artist Devoney Scarfe, who has even created a pie featuring our very own Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield.

Kea Kids News Devoney Scarfe tried to make a pie depicting Ashley Bloomfield but says it sadly came out looking more like “The Hobbit edition”.

“I’ve heard of a Georgie Pie, but an Ashley pie? That’s something else,” Benny says.

In the Kea Kids News video above, he chats with Devoney and her son, Dash, to find out how they do it.

Kea Kids News Food artist Devoney Scarfe and her son Dash show us how to make an easy apple pie.

They take us through the steps for making a delicious apple pie, showing how to do everything from greasing the pie tin and cutting the apples to the finishing decorative touches – in this case, adding some cool pastry flowers.

And Devoney shares her tip of sprinkling a little sugar on top before baking – “this will make it extra delicious!”

Also on Kea Kids News, we meet an Auckland boy who is making a name for himself in the world of international golfing – and he’s only three years old.

Bobby Best has spent his time in lockdown practising his golf swing, and it shows, with the tot coming third in the under-five division of an international golfing competition.

Kea Kids News Auckland golfer Bobby Best has quite the golf swing for a three-year-old.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.