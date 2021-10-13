Kea Kids News: When it comes to shopping, man's best friend really delivers

Who needs a shopping trolley when you can have a delivery dog called Mac?

This week Kea Kids News travelled to Gore, which you might think is famous for trout fishing and country music, to find the 11-year-old springer spaniel carrying home the shopping.

Reporter Ben Townsend, 8, from Aidenfield Christian School, discovered that Mac has quite the following, with even the local police a fan of this good boy.

KEA KIDS NEWS On this trip to the supermarket, Mac decided to carry home the toilet paper.

Also on Kea Kids News today, we visit Rocket Lab to find out how Kiwis can land themselves a job designing and launching rockets into space.

