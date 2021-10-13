Kea Kids News: When it comes to shopping, man's best friend really delivers
Who needs a shopping trolley when you can have a delivery dog called Mac?
This week Kea Kids News travelled to Gore, which you might think is famous for trout fishing and country music, to find the 11-year-old springer spaniel carrying home the shopping.
Reporter Ben Townsend, 8, from Aidenfield Christian School, discovered that Mac has quite the following, with even the local police a fan of this good boy.
Also on Kea Kids News today, we visit Rocket Lab to find out how Kiwis can land themselves a job designing and launching rockets into space.
Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.
Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.