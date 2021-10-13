Kea Kids News: Rocket Lab wants students to jump on board for a starry career

What to see the things you make end up in space?

How would you feel if you saw all your work launched into space? It's a thought that is turning into a reality for some Kiwis.

Rocket Lab is making it easier for students to go straight from university into different space jobs.

Mila Rich, 9, from Waimauku School, takes Kea Kids News into mission control to meet a few of Rocket Lab’s young appointed space ambassadors and find out what they do for a living.

KEA KIDS NEWS Mila Rich took Kea Kids News on a visit to Rocket Lab.

Also on Kea Kids News today, we meet Mac the dog, who proves man’s best friend really can deliver.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.