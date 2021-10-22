Kea Kids News: The kea with half a beak who uses pebbles to preen himself

Junior reporter at Kea Kids News Kyan Wilems, 9, visits the Willowbank Wildlife Reserve to learn about kea.

Bruce the kea only has half his beak, but that hasn't stopped him adapting tools to groom himself, or being able to solve puzzles and play games on an iPad.

He's constantly amazing the humans at Christchurch's Willowbank Wildlife Reserve, where he's the star of ongoing studies.

While no one knows how Bruce lost the top half of his beak, he became world-famous this year when researchers found him using tools to preen his feathers. Such tool use is rare in the wild, and it is thought to be the first time it’s been seen in a kea.

Junior reporter at Kea Kids News Kyan Willems, 9, visits the reserve to meet Bruce, and finds out how the manu (bird) uses innovative techniques to make up for its disability.

Kyan speaks to researchers Amalia Bastos and Patrick Wood. They are studying Bruce, and his other feathery friends at the wildlife reserve.

“Bruce likes to use little stones... to clean himself,” says Bastos. It makes cleaning himself more efficient because he doesn’t have the top half of his beak like other birds, she said.

Also on Kea Kids News, junior reporters Milli Pottinger and Tabitha White, both 13, from Longbeach School visits Kevin Jackson, a farmer who uses junk to create interesting art.

