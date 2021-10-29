Kea Kid News: Happy Diwali! The Indian community celebrates with its Festival of Lights

Roan and Zoya Sahrawat share their family's festive practices as Diwali nears (November 4). The Indian festival marks a new year with colourful traditions, dancing and special sweet treats.

Roan and Zoya Sahrawat share their family's festive practices as Diwali nears (November 4).

The Indian festival marks a new year with colourful traditions, dancing and special sweet treats. (Recipe in full on the KEA Kids Facebook page)

Stuff Roan and Zoya Sahrawat share their family's festive practices as Diwali nears (November 4).

Zoya explains that Diwali is the Hindu new year. Many who celebrate Diwali deck out their houses with lights and share presents with friends and family.

Zoya says that Indians love to dance during the celebrations, and that the sweets made for Diwali are delicious.

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: Kiwi inventor becomes TikTok hit

* Kea Kids News: Kai parcels helping Aucklanders in lockdown

* Kea Kids News: The kea with half a beak who uses pebbles to preen himself

* Auckland kicks off online Diwali celebrations over 20 days



Also on Kea Kids News today, Northland locals front up for Covid-19 vaccinations and some fun too.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.