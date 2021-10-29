Kea Kids News: Covid vaccinations are a shot of cash for this Northland rugby club

Northland locals front up for Covid-19 vaccinations and some fun too. For those getting the shot, there's a reward of free hangi, petrol vouchers and a much-needed boost of cash to their local rugby club's bank account.

Rugby for life has teamed up with local Māori health providers and are donating $10 to the local rugby club for every vaccination administered.

Many at the vaccination drive were initially worried about getting the shot, but they decided to get it to keep their loved ones safe.

One woman at the drive was asked if it was sore, she replied “no it wasn’t sore, feels like half a bee sting”.

Also on Kea Kids News today, Roan and Zoya Sahrawat share their family's festive practices as Diwali nears (November 4).

The Indian festival marks a new year with colourful traditions, dancing and special sweet treats. (Recipe in full on the Kea Kids Facebook page)

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.