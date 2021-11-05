Kea Kids News: What PM Jacinda Ardern does on her weekends

Jacinda Ardern didn't really think she’d actually become prime minister of New Zealand when she was voted most likely to be PM at high school, but it was because she was the only student interested in politics.

Cas Thistoll, 10-years-old of Island Bay School, asked the prime minister what she was like at her age, and finds out what she does for fun.

“I play with Neve,” Ardern says. “Neve loves simple things like playing tag or riding on her scooter."

KEA KIDS NEWS Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shares her private world with Kea Kids News.

READ MORE:

* Kea Kid News: Celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights

* Kea Kids News: Over $3000 for one jar of peanut butter

* Kea Kids News: Best of lockdown Zoom fails



Also in Kea Kids News this week, we meet an award-winning artist who shares his best drawing tips.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.