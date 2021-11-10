Kea Kids News: Students judge the new emojis released for 2021

Kea Kids News checks in with the students of Greytown School to find out which emojis pass the cool test.

Unicode, the international body that manages emojis, has released 37 new designs, but what do the young ones actually thing about them?

Junior Kea Kids News reporter Scarlett Thompson, 10, quizzes her classmates to see which emojis they will use most, and the new emojis they want to see in the future.

Watch the video above as the students draw their suggestions for interesting new emoji ideas– from New Zealand emojis, to more pandemic related ones.

Also in Kea Kids News this week, we meet Ollie the cockatiel as he embarks on a journey to conserve the Te Awaroa Trail– a 3000km national network of walkways.

Kea Kids News is made for kids by kids. Aimed at tamariki aged 7-11, it hopes to get them involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.