Kea Kids News: Ollie the cockatiel is on a journey to help preserve 3000km of national walkways

Ollie the cockatiel is off on a series of visits to promote the Te Awaroa Trail – the 3000km national network of walkways.

The special bird was rescued by Robyn Chappell who runs Bird Rescue Cambridge.

Ollie will travel with Chappell all around the country to raise awareness for their cause.

Kea Kids News junior reporter Alexa Winslade, 9, meets Ollie and Chappell to find out why they are making the long trip.

“If a little bird can do this... connecting to the land of Aotearoa, then anybody can do it,” Chappell says.

Watch the video above to see how Ollie has prepared for his travels, with a special frontpack, and a range of handmade vests to protect himself and promote his cause.

Kiwis can also follow Ollie’s journey on social media

Also in Kea Kids News this week, the students of Greytown School see if newly released emojis for 2021 pass the cool test.

