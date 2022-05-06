Kea Kids News: The life and death of Peter the T Rex

For the first time ever, kiwi kids can see a real T.Rex skeleton in person! Kea Kids News goes behind the scenes at Auckland Museum in episode 4.

For the first time ever, Kiwi kids can see a real T Rex skeleton in person.

Kea Kids News goes behind the scenes at Auckland Museum to see what it takes to put all those bones together – and finds out who tried to eat Peter the T Rex all those years ago.

Santiago Matias Acosta-Alvarado, 9, from St Michael's Catholic School takes a look, and chats to Matt Rayner, Curator of Land Vertebrates at Auckland Museum.

Kea Kids News/ Supplied Kea Kids News goes behind the scenes at Auckland Museum in episode 4.

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: How children balance school and fasting during Ramadan

* Kea Kids News: ‘Nobody knows what will happen’ – a refugee child’s view of the war in Ukraine

* KEA Kids News: Skate park puts the brake on bullying

* KEA Kids News: Are you sun smart or sun dumb?



Also on Kea Kids this week, reporter Manukapa Ma'asi, 9, heads to Eden Park to catch up with All Blacks legend Dan Carter during his kickathon and gets some tips on how to get the ball between the posts.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged between 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, email keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/KEA.