Kea Kids News: Long locks get the chop from All Blacks barber for the Cancer Society

All Blacks halfback was on hand to cut Joshua Frazer's golden strands and help make a wig for cancer patients.

It’s not often that a first hair cut can help others in need, but that’s just what happened for six-year-old Joshua Frazer.

Kea Kids News was on hand to see the golden strands get the chop, as Joshua’s first trim went towards making a wig for cancer patients and helping raise money for the Cancer Society.

For a such a big occasion the barber needs to be cool under pressure. Thankfully, All Blacks and Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith, who is also a former hairdresser, was ready to lend a helping hand.

Supplied All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith gives Joshua his first trim.

Reporter Ben Robson, 11, from Limehills School in Southland talked to Joshua about the experience and found out why he stepped in to help.

