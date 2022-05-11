Kea Kids News: Engineering the perfect paper plane for the world champs

How do you make the perfect paper plane? Aucklander Dan Kingsley is hoping he has designed the answer.

The engineering student will soon be heading to Austria to compete in the global Red Bull Paper Wings competition representing New Zealand.

Kea Kids News reporter Naledi Mhuka, 8, from Diocesan School for Girls in Auckland, took a trip to The Cloud on Queen's Wharf to get some tips from the best.

Kea Kids News/Supplied Dan Kingsley gives Kea Kids News a preview of his paper plane skills.

Dan will be competing in the hang time category, which is all about keeping the plane in the air for the longest time.

