Kea Kids News: When pets become pests

Kea Kids News finds out why pets are turning into pests.

They start off as cute little babies fresh from the shop but turtles grow...and grow...and grow. When the pets are no longer wanted the dumped creatures can become a major threat to native wildlife.

Kea Kids News/supplied A tiny pet turtle can quickly outgrow its tank and, with a lifespan of about 30 years, it is quite a responsibility.

The baby turtles are a popular pet, but soon Aucklanders won’t be allowed to buy red-eared slider turtles in pet stores.

Kea Kids News reporter Kipling Seldon, 8, from Woodlands Park School in Auckland goes to a dumping ground for turtles, Western Springs Park, to find out why.

Kea kids news/Supplied The unwanted pets can cause havoc when they're dumped into a lake.

There Kipling learns it’s not just turtles that grow too big for their tanks that can be troublesome, wait until you hear about the island colony of feral guinea pigs!

Kea Kids News/Supplied Kea Kids News reporter Kipling Seldon speaks to Imogen Basset, who is the principal pest detective at Auckland Council.

Also in Kea Kids News this week....find out how kids are drawing comics during the pandemic to make themselves the hero of their own Covid story.

