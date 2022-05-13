Kea Kids News: Covid comics study shows how kids were left out

A comic-loving professor found kids were ignored during the Covid crisis and now she’s working with rangatahi to draw their experience of life in the pandemic.

Kea Kids News reporter Amshavi Jeyaseelan, 8, from Stonefields School in Auckland spoke to Dr Julie Spray about why she chose to use comics in her research at Auckland University.

Kea Kids News/Supplied Kea Kids News reporter Amshavi Jeyaseelan writes her own Covid comic with researcher Dr Julie Spray.

“Kids have drawn comics as a way of being able to make themselves the hero of their own story about growing up through a pandemic”, Spray said.

We know Covid had been tough on everyone. Join Amshavi as she meets some kids who took the opportunity to draw how they felt as the lockdown dragged on or at that moment when the swab goes right up your nose!

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: Long locks get the chop from All Blacks barber for the Cancer Society

* Kea Kids News: Engineering the perfect paper plane for the world champs

* Kea Kids News: The life and death of Peter the T Rex

* Kea Kids News: What was Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s dream job as a kid?



Kea Kids News/Supplied Kids are using comics to make themselves the hero of their own Covid story.

Sometimes the adults in charge needed to do more to talk to the younger members of the team of five million, Spray said.

Also in Kea Kids News this week...the trouble with turtles. Why these cute baby pets are turning into serious pests when they’re dumped in our lakes.

Kea Kids News/supplied A tiny pet turtle can quickly outgrow its tank and, with a lifespan of about 30 years, it is quite a responsibility.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged between 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for KEA Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.