Kea Kids News: The Kiwi kids making robots swim

Kea Kids News reporter Lizzy Peake meets a team of talented schoolchildren making an underwater robot for a competition in the US.

What are aquabots, you ask? Well, they are robots – that swim. And some clever Kiwi kids even know how to make them.

A group of children from Rotorua Primary School will soon head to the world Aquabots champs in the US, after beating out competition from throughout New Zealand.

Kea Kids News The aquabot team from Rotorua Primary School.

The competition was started by the US Navy to get children interested in engineering.

Kea Kids News reporter Lizzy Peake, 12, from Rotorua Primary School, meets the team to find out what they are doing as they put their final touches on their entry. Watch the video above to learn more.

Kea Kids News The aquabot the top New Zealand team is working on.

Also in Kea Kids News, we meet an 11-year-old Aucklander who has the unusual hobby of bellringing. For those who don’t know, a bellringer is a person who rings a church bell, usually by pulling on a rope. And Connor is the youngest person in New Zealand to do it!

