Kea Kids News: The 11-year-old who loved his Big Ben Lego so much, he became a bellringer

Kea Kids News reporter Nina Digby talks to 11-year-old Connor Hart, who enjoys an unlikely hobby for a child - bellringing for his church.

Every Tuesday, a group of dedicated bellringers meet for practice at Auckland’s St Matthews church in the city – including 11-year-old Connor Hart, who is by far the youngest of them all.

Kea Kids News reporter Nina Digby, 8, from Coatesville Primary School, talks to Connor to find out what inspired him to try bellringing.

“I’m a big Lego fan and Lego made a Big Ben set, a famous clocktower, and it’s got this massive 13-tonne bell inside of it,” he says.

“So that’s how I got into bellringing. In April 2021 I first came here, and was hooked from then on.”

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: Kiwi singer a surprise pop star in China

* Kea Kids News: TikTok barber helping the homeless

* Kea Kids News: Covid comics study shows how kids were left out



As the massive church bells mark an important anniversary this year, Connor shows Nina the ropes. See how they get on in the video above.

Also in Kea Kids News, we meet a team of Rotorua schoolchildren who have been named the aquabot champions of New Zealand, and are about to share their underwater robot with the world.

Kea Kids News Connor Hart, 11, in action ringing the bells at church.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.