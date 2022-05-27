Kea Kids News: Hunter-gatherer child shares how to forage for food-safe fungi

Davy Karon, aged 8, of Newtown Primary School in Wellington meets student Meira Robins and her fungi-expert mother Brie Robins.

Mushrooms are a tasty, healthy food but as the price of fresh produce reaches new highs, growing prices means they can be out of reach for some families.

This week on Kea Kids News we learn how to find yummy morsels hiding in the bush.

Kea Kids News/Supplied Wellington student Meira Robins and her fungi-expert mum take Kea Kids News foraging for food-safe mushrooms.

Davy finds out how to stay safe when you’re out foraging for mushrooms, and that’s important because some fungi are dangerous and should not be eaten.

Kea Kids News/Supplied Meira Robins Brewer and Davy Karon head to the hills around Wellington to go foraging – and then enjoy eating the food they’ve found.

Later, Meira’s chef dad cooks up a delicious meal in the kitchen with the found food.

Also in Kea Kids News, we meet the kids at Daredevil Jiu Jitsu in Henderson, Auckland, and their acclaimed coach who calls himself the Blind Grappler.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.