Kea Kids News: Mr Speaker’s plans to rebuild burned playground at Parliament

Kea Kids News meets Speaker Trevor Mallard to learn about his playground rebuilding plans and to play "Pin the Slide on the Hive".

Earlier this year, the much-loved playground in the serene grounds of Parliament was burned and badly damaged.

Kea Kids News reporter Mark Hayward, from Pinehaven School in Wellington, speaks to the man in charge, Speaker Trevor Mallard, about his plans to rebuild the playground.

One plan involves setting up a merry-go-round which children with disability and children in wheelchairs would be able to get on.

Mallard says children can draw their ideas for the playground and email them to him so that he can share them with the playground designers.

Kea Kids News Mark Hayward speaking with Jeremiah Pavtsch, a student of the Sacred Heart Cathedral School about the protests.

Later, Mark speaks with some students from Wellington’s Sacred Heart Cathedral School on how the Parliament protests affected their lives and what they felt when the playground was burned down.

Also in Kea Kids News, our kid reporter Ethan Harborne meets Marty Houston, a butcher at New World Thorndon to find out how he cheers up his customers by making people out of mince.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

