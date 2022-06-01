Kea Kids News: New World butcher brightens the day with mince meat smiles

Marty Houston, a butcher at New World Thorndon shares his secrets on making people out of mince.

What if you could play with your food and get paid for it?

That is exactly what Marty Houston, a butcher at New World Thorndon in Wellington, does.

Kea Kids News Butcher Marty Houston's mince creations.

With the hope of cheering up his customers, Houston started making colourful faces out of mince and put them on display at the supermarket’s butchery.

Kea Kids News reporter and the errand runner for the day, 6-year-old Ethan Harborne, grills Houston about how he does it, and even gets a chance to make his own meat creation.

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: The animal shelter targeted by a ramraid

* Kea Kids News: The life cycle of a road cone

* Kea Kids News: The 11-year-old who loved his Big Ben Lego so much, he became a bellringer



Kea Kids News Kea Kids reporter Ethan Harborne with his meat creation, “Marty Clown”.

Houston says people inspire him for his creations and when “people walk away with a smile that’s better than medicine”.

Also in Kea Kids News, our kid reporter Mark Hayward speaks to Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, about his plans to rebuild the playground that was set on fire during the Parliament grounds occupation earlier this year.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.