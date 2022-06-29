Kea Kids News: Computers go from trash to treasure

Ever considered what’s inside that laptop? Hannah Nelson, aged 10, from Marist Herne Bay School meets some kids who know.

When computers don’t work any more, they usually end up in landfill. However, a lot of the time they’re completely fixable.

See how these tamariki are being taught how to repair broken computers and give them a new life for kids who don’t have a computer, in the video above.

Kea Kids News Kids learn how to get under the lid of unwanted computers to refurbish them for families who don’t have their own.

They students really love that they can get their hands on devices and completely take them to bits says Yvonne MacKinnon, deputy principal of Prospect School.

Also in Kea Kids News, the Black Ferns tour schools with the Rugby World Cup trophy for rugby-mad rangatahi.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.