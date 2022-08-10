Kea Kids News: A young girl's journey escaping the war in Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine in February resulting in more than 5 million Ukrainians fleeing the country as refugees. Millions of these refugees are children.

Kea Kids News caught up with 13-year-old Kseniia Marynska, who is living in the UK, to talk about what her life has been like since the war started.

Kea Kids News Kseniia lived in Kyiv, Ukraine until the war forced her to escape the country and move to the UK.

Kseniia had to leave her house in Kyiv in March as the war worsened and even had to stay in bomb shelters to survive.

She says loud air sirens that alerted the city of air attacks were very scary as “it gives you the impression as if the rocket will be targeted at you”.

Kseniia had to escape Ukraine without her father and brother as all Ukrainian men aged 18 – 40 had to stay behind in the country to fight the Russian forces. She says she is worried about their safety and wellbeing.

“In war, it’s always horrible,” says Kseniia.

Kea Kids News Kseniia in a bomb shelter after air sirens went off in her city.

