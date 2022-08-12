The Harlem Globetrotters are a global basketball institution having been around for nearly 100 years. Since 1926, they have travelled the world doing exhibition games, showing off tricks and using humour to entertain.

They even had their own animated TV show in the 1970s.

The Globetrotters are in town and invited Kea Kids News reporter Henry Sundstrum along to watch them shoot some hoops and get the low down on what being a Globetrotter is like.

How much skill do you need to be a Harlem Globetrotter? Is it all just about showing off? Henry gets some answers.

Kea Kids News What does it take to be a Harlem Globetrotter? Henry Sundstrum is on the case.

Also in Kea Kids News, reporter Jamal Pa'u goes bug hunting for mites that might be going extinct.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.